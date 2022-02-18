WHO says quarantine can be shortened in places with high Covid-19 cases

A health worker collects a Covid-19 test swab from a woman in Brazil. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
3 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday (Feb 17) countries struggling with surging Covid-19 infections may shorten the recommended quarantine duration of 14 days in some situations.

The UN agency said its new guidelines may be helpful for places where essential services are under pressure.

For example, quarantine could be shortened to 10 days without a test, and to seven days with a negative test - provided the person does not develop any symptoms, WHO said.

Where testing to shorten quarantine is not possible, the absence of symptoms could be used as a proxy for testing, the agency said in its new interim guidance.

WHO also said countries may consider relaxing their contact tracing measures in similar situations.

For contacts of people infected with Covid-19, those at highest risk of getting infected such as healthcare workers should be prioritised, as well as those at high risk of severe disease such as people with underlying ailments or the unvaccinated.

Some countries such as United States, Germany and Switzerland have already shortened the quarantine period to cope with a wave of Omicron-driven coronavirus infections.

More On This Topic
World 'better prepared' for Covid-19 variants: BioNTech CEO
Fauci says it is time for US to start inching back to normality as Covid-19 cases decline
Related Stories
Up to 5 household visitors at a time, more VTLs to come: S'pore's new Covid-19 rules at a glance
Japan eases strict border measures criticised by business, educators
Fauci says it is time for US to start inching back to normality as Covid-19 cases decline
Over half of Malaysians surveyed say govt handled Covid-19 poorly
Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Covid-19 wave, patients sleep outdoors in tents
Covid-19 patients may have increased risk of developing mental health problems
Europe heads back to normal as Germany joins end of Covid-19 curbs
South Korea struggles with Omicron surge as daily Covid-19 cases cross 90,000 mark

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top