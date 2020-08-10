WHO says it trusts G-7 to act together on crises amid overhaul talk

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The World Health Organisation trusts powerful nations such as the Group of Seven to reach a consensus on how to approach health crises such as the coronavirus, Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said on Monday (Aug 10).

France and Germany have quit talks on reforming the WHO in frustration at attempts by the United States to lead the negotiations, despite its decision to leave the WHO, three officials said.

The move is a setback for US President Donald Trump as Washington, which holds the rotating chair of the G-7, had hoped to issue a joint roadmap for a sweeping overhaul of the WHO in September, two months before the US presidential election.

"We are all vulnerable to risks, we need to find global solutions," Dr Ryan said. "We trust the G-7 will play a major part in that in the months and years to come."