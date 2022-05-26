WHO lauds overhaul of terms of funding from member states

GENEVA • Shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have agreed to overhaul how they fund the UN health agency, giving it more money to spend on its own priorities.

The budget revamp announced on Tuesday is aimed at strengthening the organisation and making it more agile when responding to global health crises.

The change will give the WHO a more stable income stream and control over a much bigger portion of the funding flowing through its Geneva headquarters.

"This is a historic moment," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as the resolution was adopted by member states at the annual World Health Assembly, which serves as the decision-making body.

Dr Tedros said it would transform how the WHO is funded, and how it works. "It will give us a predictable and sustainable funding platform from which to deliver long-term programming in countries," he said.

Member states currently channel most of their cash into short-term health projects of their own choosing, which can fluctuate. But countries will now transition towards giving half of their WHO contributions as straightforward membership fees instead, giving the organisation more flexibility.

Dr Tedros, who was re-elected earlier on Tuesday, has made overhauling the agency's finances a key plank of his leadership. He had warned countries that it was "now or never", after the Covid-19 crisis exposed the shortcomings of the existing set-up.

"The pandemic has demonstrated why the world needs WHO, but also why the world needs a stronger, empowered and sustainably financed WHO," Dr Tedros told the assembly.

The organisation gets its money from its 194 member states and non-governmental organisations. Nations' membership fees - "assessed contributions" calculated according to wealth and population - account for less than one-fifth of the WHO's funding.

Most of it currently comes via "voluntary contributions" from member states and donors, which go towards outcomes specified by them. The WHO therefore has limited leeway to respond to crises like Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and other health emergencies.

The membership fee portion will increase to 50 per cent by the 2030-2031 budget cycle at the latest. In return, the global health organisation will be expected to implement reforms, including towards more transparency on its financing and hiring.

Changing the funding model will help the WHO implement its priorities "more effectively and efficiently", Dr Tedros said on Tuesday.

Rather than spending time scrambling to find money, "you're telling us to focus on the programmes, and the funding will be taken care of", he told member states.

"You are ensuring the stability of our organisation," he said.

The approved two-year programme budget for 2022-2023 is US$6.12 billion (S$8.42 billion). The total is up 5 per cent from the US$5.84 billion of the 2020-2021 budget. According to the latest figures, assessed contributions account for only US$957 million, while specified voluntary contributions make up US$3.7 billion, highlighting the imbalance that Dr Tedros wants to correct.

Assessed contributions are now set to go up by 20 per cent in the next budget alone, to roughly US$1.2 billion. The biggest assessed contribution membership fees currently are from the United States (US$219 million), China (US$115 million), Japan (US$82 million), Germany (US$58 million) and Britain (US$44 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE