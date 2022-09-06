WHO IS LIZ? A leftist turned Thatcher acolyte

LONDON - Ms Liz Truss has described her ascent towards the top of British politics as a "journey" that has seen her criticised for being ambitiously opportunistic.

Here are highlights of the life and career of the incoming British prime minister, who described her family as "left-wing" but who is now seen as an acolyte of Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher.

• She succeeds Mr Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservatives after winning the most votes from grassroots members. The United Kingdom's next election is not due until January 2025.

• Her first political party was the centrist Liberal Democrats, but she later jumped to the centre-right Conservatives.

• Ms Truss, 47, will be the UK's third female prime minister after Mrs Margaret Thatcher (1979 to 1990) and Mrs Theresa May (2016 to 2019).

• She became a Member of Parliament for the South West Norfolk constituency in eastern England in 2010, surviving revelations of an affair that almost cost her the nomination.

• She has held a series of ministerial posts in several departments from 2012, including education and finance, as well as a difficult spell in justice.

• In 2016, she campaigned for Britain to remain in the European Union but quickly turned her views around when Britons voted for Brexit. When Britain left the EU, Prime Minister Johnson put her in charge of negotiating new free trade deals, before appointing her as foreign secretary last year.

• Like Mr Johnson, she has talked tough on Russia and given unswerving backing to Ukraine. Just before the announcement that she will become the next British prime minister on Monday, Russia said it could not rule out the possibility that dire relations with Britain would get even worse under the country's next leader.

• Ms Truss' dress sense and choice of photo opportunities - posing in a tank in Estonia and wearing a fur hat in Moscow - have earned her comparisons with Tory icon Mrs Thatcher. Like her role model, once she assumes the helm, Ms Truss will be walking into a scene straight out of the 1980s: A looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay.

• Ms Truss' sometimes stiff style has become visibly more relaxed, and allies have sought to soften her image, revealing her love of karaoke and socialising.

AFP, REUTERS

Truss' 3 top priorities

1 FIXING RISING ENERGY BILLS

Britain's most urgent problems are rocketing inflation levels and soaring energy bills, which have exacerbated its cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Liz Truss had vowed during campaigning to "deliver immediate support to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills" this winter.

Her promise to announce, within a week of taking office, how she will tackle this issue comes as the country sees its highest inflation in 40 years, at 10.1 per cent.

Households' electricity and gas bills have already risen some 80 per cent on average even ahead of an impending winter crunch, with fuel costs set to account for as much as a 10th of household spending.

2 IMPLEMENTING TAX CUTS

Ms Truss has promised to implement some £30 billion (S$48.5 billion) worth of personal and business tax cuts to spur economic growth, with her campaign suggesting that she will release an emergency budget within the month.

She has said she plans to "immediately tackle the cost-of-living crisis by cutting taxes, reversing the rise on national insurance and suspending the green levy on energy bills".

She could scrap this year's increase in social security contributions that fund Britain's public health service and welfare payments as early as October, and do away with next year's planned rise in corporate tax.

She has also proposed axing the fuel taxes that pay for the country's transition to cleaner energy, amid the fuel crunch.

3 RENEWING FOCUS ON GROWTH

Ms Truss aims to boost the British economy through supply-side reforms, which include reducing regulations and lowering taxes.

She plans to make the public sector more efficient and bring public finances under control by raising Britain's annual growth rate to 2.5 per cent - a level not consistently achieved since before the 2008 financial crisis.

She has said she does not want to cut public spending and pledged "no new taxes" to pay for giveaways, while indicating her willingness to run up the country's budget deficit.

Ms Truss also plans to review the mandate of the central bank, which she has blamed for worsening inflation. This comes as the Bank of England has been raising interest rates and selling its own holdings of government bonds.