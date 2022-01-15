Who is Christine Lee?

Ms Christine Lee, also known as Christine Ching Kui Lee, is the founder of a law firm called Christine Lee & Co Solicitors, which has offices in London and Birmingham.

The company lists on its website one of its roles as legal adviser to the Chinese Embassy in Britain.

Ms Lee is listed as a British national in financial filings with Companies House, Britain's corporate registry.

In 2019, then British Prime Minister Theresa May presented Ms Lee with an award to recognise her contribution to Sino-British ties.

Ms Lee was also photographed with Mrs May's predecessor David Cameron at an event in 2015, and separately with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Today, the lawyer has not been arrested or deported, but is barred from entering Parliament, said Mr Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader and vocal critic of Beijing.

A Chinese media report in 2019 noted that Ms Lee was one of the representatives of the Chinese community overseas who were invited to participate in the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China that year, the Guardian news site reported.

The report said Ms Lee, now 58, had migrated from Hong Kong to Northern Ireland with her parents in 1974 when she was a child and was often teased by her classmates.

She was quoted as saying in the report: "I understood at that time that no matter how fluent my English is, and no matter what nationality I am, I will always have yellow skin, black eyes, and the blood of the descendants of Yan and Huang will always flow in my body."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE