Who has British PM Boris Johnson appointed to his Cabinet?

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began appointing his senior ministers on Wednesday (July 24) shortly after taking office, naming the team that will help him to deliver Brexit by Oct 31.

Below are key appointments to the most senior positions:

POSITION IN/OUT

Finance minister: Sajid Javid/Philip Hammond

Interior minister: Priti Patel/Sajid Javid

Foreign minister: Dominic Raab/Jeremy Hunt

Brexit minister: Stephen Barclay (unchanged)

Defence minister: Ben Wallace/Penny Mordaunt

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove/David Lidington