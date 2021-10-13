WHO experts back booster jab for those with weak immunity

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation's (WHO) vaccine advisers have recommended that people with weakened immune systems should be offered an additional dose of all WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines.

Experts from the United Nations health agency also said that people aged over 60 who are fully immunised with China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines should be offered a third vaccine dose.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (Sage) on Monday stressed that it was not recommending a booster dose for the population at large.

The WHO wants a moratorium on booster doses for the general population until the end of the year to prioritise first doses in the dozens of countries that are starved of vaccines.

Several Covid-19 vaccines have been given WHO approval for emergency use during the pandemic: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac and AstraZeneca. They are all two-dose vaccines, except the Janssen jab.

Dr Kate O'Brien, the WHO's vaccines chief, said the extra dose should be considered part of the normal coronavirus immunisation course for people with weaker immune systems, to be administered after a wait of one to three months.

It should bring their level of protection up to that demonstrated to prevent severe disease, hospitalisation and death in clinical trials.

Sage also said that for people fully immunised with Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines - both two-dose regimens - a third shot of the same jab "should be offered to persons aged 60 and above". A different vaccine "may also be considered".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE