WHO chief vows reforms after sex abuse scandal

GENEVA • The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has promised a "profound transformation" of the agency following allegations of rape and other sexual abuse by its staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

An independent commission of inquiry released a devastating report on Sept 28 that found that 21 of the WHO's employees at the time had committed abuses against dozens of people in the DRC during the Ebola outbreak from 2018 to last year.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has since apologised to the victims.

The United Nations' global health agency, under pressure from major donor countries, also pledged to quickly publish a response plan.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr Tedros said he was "committed to ensuring that the suffering of the survivors and their families is the catalyst for a profound transformation of WHO's culture".

WHO aims to "create a culture in which there is no opportunity for sexual exploitation and abuse to happen, no impunity if it does and no tolerance for inaction", Dr Tedros said.

The agency has allocated an initial US$7.6 million (S$10.2 million) to strengthen its capacity to prevent, detect and respond to allegations of sexual assault in 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Venezuela.

The plan outlines immediate action, support of victims and the launching of a series of audits.

In the medium term, the WHO is aiming for a "complete overhaul" through a "comprehensive reform of structures and culture".

The organisation said it wants to put "victims and survivors" at the heart of its response and "strengthen individual and management accountability".

It also intends to examine the cultural and structural factors that led to the sexual assaults in the DRC.

The report states that the lack of gender balance in WHO's operational leadership and response teams may have contributed to an increased risk of sexual abuse.

The commission's findings "are horrifying", Dr Tedros said in the preface to the report.

Sexual violence is "always unacceptable, but it is especially heinous when it is committed against vulnerable people by the very people who are employed to serve and protect them", he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE