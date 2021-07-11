mRNA

WHO: Benefits outweigh risks

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said there was a "likely causal association" between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and "very rare" heart inflammations, but the benefits still outweigh the risks.

Most cases of myocarditis - inflammation of the heart muscle - and pericarditis - inflammation of the lining around the heart - following vaccinations were "mild" and required only "conservative" treatment, a WHO advisory panel said on Friday.

Reported cases have typically occurred within days of inoculation, more commonly among younger males and more often after the second dose of the vaccine, it said.

