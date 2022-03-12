WHO advises Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens in health labs

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent any potential spills that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters.

Biosecurity experts said Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of these facilities be damaged.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health labs researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, Covid-19.

Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and WHO.

In response to questions from Reuters about its work with Ukraine ahead of and during Russia's invasion, WHO said it has collaborated with Ukrainian public health labs for several years to promote security practices that help prevent "accidental or deliberate release of pathogens".

It added: "As part of this work, WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills."

WHO would not say when it had made the recommendation. It also did not provide specifics about the kinds of pathogens or toxins housed in Ukraine's labs, and did not answer questions about whether its recommendations were followed.

According to a 2012 report by the Palladin Institute of Biochemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and National Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv, there were more than 4,000 microbiological labs in Ukraine.

Of these, only two were cleared to handle the most dangerous micro-organisms such as Ebola and the Marburg virus, while 402 had a permit to handle moderately dangerous bacteria such as the one that causes tuberculosis. The rest could handle only less pathogenic viruses such as E. coli.

Ukraine's laboratory capabilities are at the centre of a growing information war since Russia began moving troops into Ukraine two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova repeated a long-standing claim that the US operates a biological-warfare lab in Ukraine, an accusation that has been repeatedly denied by Washington and Kyiv.

"Fact: The US does not have chemical and biological weapons labs in Ukraine," the US State Department said in a tweet on Thursday.

Ms Zakharova said that documents unearthed by Russian forces in Ukraine showed "an emergency attempt to erase evidence of military biological programmes" by destroying lab samples.

In response, a Ukrainian presidential spokesman said: "Ukraine strictly denies any such allegation."

US government spokesmen also strongly denied Ms Zakharova's accusations, saying that Russia may use its claims as a pretext to deploy its own chemical or biological weapons. The WHO statement made no reference to biological warfare.

