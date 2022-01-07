White House, UN appeal for restraint by Kazakh authorities

WASHINGTON • The White House and the United Nations have urged the Kazakh authorities to show restraint in dealing with violent civil unrest, as the government there declared a state of emergency after protests.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged "moderation" from all sides, while British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned acts of violence in Kazakhstan, and said London was consulting with allies over next steps.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that protesters should be able to "express themselves peacefully", urging the authorities "to exercise restraint".

Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the destruction of property but also criticised the Internet blackout imposed by the government.

"We ask for all Kazakhstanis to respect and defend constitutional institutions, human rights and media freedom, including through the restoration of Internet service," Mr Price said in a statement. "We urge all parties to find a peaceful resolution of the state of emergency."

The UN called for all parties to "exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue".

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the international body was following events in the Central Asian country "with concern".

Kazakhstan on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings. Ms Psaki said "crazy Russian claims" about a US hand behind the mass demonstrations are "absolutely false and clearly a part of the standard Russian disinformation playbook".

Kazakhstan's authorities cut Internet and mobile phone access nationwide and earlier declared states of emergency in the epicentres of the rallies - financial capital Almaty and Mangystau province - as well as in the capital Nur-Sultan. The state of emergency was later extended across the country.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE