White House says has no indication Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons

Mr Vladimir Putin has escalated the seven-month war in Ukraine with a military mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON - The United States has no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, despite "nuclear saber-rattling" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Putin has escalated the seven-month war in Ukraine with a military mobilisation and warnings of nuclear weapons use.

"We take any nuclear weapons or nuclear saber-rattling very seriously here, but I do want to say... that we have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have any indication that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons," Jean-Pierre told reporters. REUTERS

