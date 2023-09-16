White House: Biden to meet with Zelenskiy, more aid coming for Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The United States expects to announce additional aid to Ukraine next week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday, while announcing President Joe Biden would host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday at the White House.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington, Sullivan said.

Reuters, citing three U.S. officials, reported on Monday that the U.S. is considering shipping Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 190 miles (300 km), or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile (70-km) range packed with cluster bombs, or both systems.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for ATACMS to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.

But a source familiar with the situation said the U.S. does not plan to announce ATACMS for Ukraine during Zelenskiy’s visit to the White House next week. REUTERS