What's Next: May 7, 2018

Putin to have low-key inauguration

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be inaugurated for a historic fourth term today, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years after predictably winning Russia's presidential election in March. The Kremlin is reportedly planning a fairly low-key inauguration ceremony that will not include a lavish reception, in an apparent effort to eschew any bad publicity.

New Parliament session opens today

A new session of Parliament will open today after a month-long recess.

President Halimah Yacob will deliver her inaugural address at the opening of the second session of the 13th Parliament.

The House was prorogued, or closed, midway through the Government's term, on April 3.

Indonesia to unveil GDP data

Indonesia is due to release its first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data today, with analysts predicting economic growth to be a touch weaker than in the previous quarter, owing to lacklustre consumption.

For January to March, the median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters was an annual expansion of 5.18 per cent. That is above the central bank's outlook of 5.1 per cent and a tad below the fourth quarter's 5.19 per cent.