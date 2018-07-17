What's News: July 17, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump-Putin talks a success

United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met at the presidential palace in Helsinki yesterday amid Mr Trump facing criticism at home over his stand on Russia. Speaking to reporters at a joint press briefing after the meeting, Mr Putin said their negotiations were a success.

TOP OF THE NEWS

KL rep to meet S'pore on HSR

Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said yesterday that the country will send an official representative to Singapore by the end of the month to discuss the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, one of several projects being reviewed by Malaysia.

WORLD

Chinese call off Phuket trips

The Thai tourism authorities are worried about huge cancellations of hotel bookings by Chinese tourists on the resort island of Phuket following a tragic boat accident that killed 47 people, most of whom were from China. So far, 7,300 Phuket hotel room bookings for July and August have been cancelled by Chinese tourists.

WORLD

No second vote on Brexit

There will be no second referendum on Brexit, a spokesman for Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday, repeating Mrs May's belief that her plan for leaving the European Union was the only way to get a deal that meets the government's aims.

OPINION

US-Vietnam ties grow warmer

Gone are the days when Vietnam and the United States were at each other's throats. Today, they are giving each other bear hugs. And as China's shadow looms larger over South-east Asia, that embrace is likely to grow warmer, says veteran journalist Kavi Chongkittavorn.

HOME

Have gene, will travel

Those with a passion for travel may have a different genetic make-up from those who do not. Human behaviour geneticist Richard Ebstein has partnered budget airline Scoot to study the link between genes and people's desire to travel.

HOME

Mapping tech for smart living

Some 22 geospatial technology start-ups are housed in an industry centre dubbed GeoWorks at the PSA Building in Alexandra Road. It is part of a government push to see maps infused with data put to greater use to bring about smarter living in the city.

BUSINESS

Digital move angers agents

Prudential Singapore's journey towards digital distribution and transformation has hit a roadblock as its agents' unhappiness over a recent slew of changes bubbles over. Industry sources said 350 unhappy agency leaders sent a formal petition about a month ago to the British insurer's Asia headquarters in Hong Kong.

SPORT

World Cup 2018's key plays

Defence, teamwork and reliance on set pieces were the hallmarks of the this year's World Cup, says football journalist, author and pundit Guillem Balague. France won their second World Cup in 20 years due mainly to discipline and excellent organisation rather than flair, and overall, team performances overshadowed individual ones.

LIFE

12 short stories in one play

Toy Factory Productions has turned 12 short stories by Singaporean writers such as Wena Poon, Alfian Sa'at and Philip Jeyaretnam into a play called Here And Beyond, which opens on Thursday. It is based on the 2014 anthology of the same name.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Skydiving naval divers

The aerial treats at this year's National Day Parade will be bigger, with naval divers joining the Red Lions in a free-fall jump for the first time in NDP history. http://str.sg/oQDt

VIDEO

Rebuilding their lives

Residents of flood-hit western Japan are staying put and focusing on rebuilding their homes and businesses, even if it means starting from scratch. http://str.sg/oQyb