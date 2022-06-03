What the pact is and why Danes have changed stance

Denmark has voted to join the European Union's Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) by scrapping its 30-year-old opt-out stance.

WHAT IS THE DEFENCE PACT ABOUT?

Denmark's defence reservation means it has not played any part in most European defence and security initiatives in the last 30 years.

Though Denmark is a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance, its 5.8 million population had previously decided to place the country outside the defence pact, out of the 21 nations that belong to both EU and Nato.

The Danes, traditionally sceptics of deeper European integration, were thus not invited to CSDP meetings and did not take part or finance any military operations.

When the EU deployed personnel under the policy, Copenhagen participated only in the civilian operations but not the military ones. Still, the EU's mutual defence clause guarantees aid and assistance from other member states when one is subject to aggression.

WHY DID DENMARK CHANGE ITS STANCE?

As Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a speech recently: "When there's a war on our continent, we can't be neutral."

She was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine that has changed the security equation in Europe, pushing fellow Nordic nations Finland and Sweden to seek Nato membership.

Ms Frederiksen has said it is crucial for the country to play a larger role in military operations and cooperation to help bring stability to the continent.

She also pointed out on the eve of the vote that Denmark is currently unable to work with its European allies on tackling cyber threats.

After the "yes" vote, she said: "We're showing that when Putin invades a free country and threatens stability in Europe, we others pull together."

WHAT WILL CHANGE NOW?

By voting "yes", Denmark could be taking part in at least two of the EU's military operations - in Bosnia-Herzegovina and off the coast of Somalia.

EU member states have also agreed to commit up to 5,000 troops to a new rapid reaction force, and to engage in live exercises on land and sea.

