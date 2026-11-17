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What is the Crimean Bridge and why does it matter in the Russia-Ukraine war?

A drone view of what appears to be smoke rising and explosions at the Crimea bridge in Kerch Strait, Crimea, November 17, 2026, in this screengrab taken from a video. SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/Handout via REUTERS

Nov 17 - Ukraine struck and destroyed the central road section of the bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Tuesday, in a military and symbolic blow to President Vladimir Putin as he prepares for a meeting this week with the leaders of China and the US.

WHAT IS THE CRIMEAN BRIDGE?

It is a 19-km (12-mile) road and rail crossing linking southern Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The road and railway portions run parallel to each other, both supported by concrete piers which give way to a wider span held by steel arches to allow ships to pass underneath between the Black Sea and the smaller Sea of Azov. The structure was built, at a reported cost of $3.6 billion, by a firm controlled by Arkady Rotenberg, a close ally and former judo partner of Putin.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

The bridge is strategically important because it provides Russia with a direct transport link to Crimea without passing through mainland Ukraine. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the bridge provided a vital route for moving troops, fuel, ammunition and other supplies between Crimea and southern Ukraine. With the road portion now out of action, Russia will need to rely more heavily on a land corridor to and from the peninsula that runs across Ukrainian territory it has captured in the course of the war.

Trying to sever these links and cut off Crimea is a military objective for Ukraine, its drone commander Robert Brovdi told Reuters in an interview earlier this year.

Beyond its logistical importance, the bridge carries symbolism for both the warring sides. For the Kremlin, it is a huge prestige project that demonstrates a permanent link between Russia and Crimea. For many Ukrainians, it embodies Russia's annexation of the peninsula, which they regard as illegal and which most countries do not recognise.

WHAT HAS PUTIN'S ROLE BEEN?

Putin personally championed the project after the 2014 annexation and presented it as evidence that Crimea's future lay with Russia. In May 2018, he presided over the opening of the road bridge, driving an orange Kamaz truck across the span at the head of a convoy.

WHY HAS UKRAINE TARGETED IT?

Ukraine has repeatedly said the bridge is a legitimate military target because it helps sustain Russian military operations.

A truck bomb in October 2022 killed four people and limited the bridge's capacity for several months. In July 2023, a section of the road bridge was damaged by a Ukrainian naval drone and a Russian couple crossing by car were killed.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has also claimed responsibility for further operations targeting bridge infrastructure, including underwater attacks.

Russia has repaired and reopened damaged sections after each major attack, but the bridge remains one of the most high-profile targets of the war. REUTERS