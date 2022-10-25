What is Rishi Sunak's solution to Britain's problems?

LONDON - Britain’s next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said little publicly about how he intends to run Britain and how he will address multiple economic and political crises.

Mr Sunak ran unsuccessfully to be prime minister earlier in 2022, setting out a full policy platform. Although some of the challenges have changed since then, what does that campaign tell us about how he will govern?

Economic challenges

Britain is facing an economically toxic combination of recession and rising interest rates. The Bank of England is trying to tame double-digit inflation while consumers face rising costs and falling real incomes.

Britain has to restore its international financial credibility after outgoing leader Liz Truss’ plan for unfunded tax cuts and a costly energy price guarantee spooked the bond market in September and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

To balance a budget shortfall made worse by the rising borrowing costs that the crisis caused, the next prime minister will most probably have to oversee spending cuts and tax rises. A fiscal statement addressing this is due on Oct 31.

That comes as the government faces pressure to help vulnerable households through a painful financial squeeze, with a jump in mortgage costs adding to rising food, heating and fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine and other global factors.

Economic policies

In a statement issued on Sunday announcing his candidacy, Mr Sunak said the country faced a “profound economic crisis”.

As finance minister between February 2020 and July 2022, he set Britain on course to have its biggest tax burden since the 1950s. He also set out higher public spending but simultaneously promised more discipline and to cut waste.

During the summer leadership campaign, he criticised Ms Truss’ tax-cutting agenda, saying he would instead only cut taxes once inflation had been brought under control. At the time, he outlined a plan to cut income tax from 20 per cent to 16 per cent by 2029.

Mr Sunak has backed the independence of the Bank of England and stressed the importance of government policy working alongside the central bank to tame inflation, not exacerbating it.