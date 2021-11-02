What did the G-20 leaders agree to?

CLIMATE CHANGE

Leaders committed to the key Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, and pledged action against dirty coal plants, but fell short on a target of zero emissions.

"Keeping 1.5 deg C within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries, taking into account different approaches," the Group of 20 members said in their final communique.

They also pledged to reach a target of net zero carbon emissions "by or around mid-century", instead of setting a clear 2050 date, as campaigners and summit host Italy were hoping for.

They also agreed to stop funding new dirty coal plants abroad by the end of this year, and reaffirmed the so far unmet commitment to mobilise US$100 billion (S$135 billion) for developing countries for climate adaptation costs.

1.5 deg C Targeted limit for global warming above pre-industrial levels

TAXATION

Leaders put their seal of approval on an agreement that will subject multinationals to a minimum 15 per cent tax, as part of an effort to build "a more stable and fairer international tax system".

US Internet giants such as Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook and Apple - which have benefited from basing themselves in low-tax countries to minimise their tax bills - are particular targets of the new global regulation.

The reform, brokered by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and backed by some 136 countries representing more than 90 per cent of world gross domestic product, has long been in the making, and is supposed to come into effect in 2023, but the deadline is at risk of slipping.

Each country taking part in the global deal must first pass national legislation - and US President Joe Biden is among those facing tough domestic opposition to the plan.

Nevertheless, the Group of 20 called on relevant working groups within the OECD and G-20 "to swiftly develop the model rules and multilateral instruments... with a view to ensure that the new rules will come into effect at a global level in 2023".

VACCINES

Leaders vowed to support the World Health Organisation's (WHO) goal of vaccinating at least 40 per cent of the world's population by this year and 70 per cent by the middle of next year, by boosting the supply of vaccines in developing countries and removing supply and financing constraints.

They also promised to "work together towards the recognition of Covid-19 vaccines deemed safe and efficacious by the WHO", following a complaint during summit talks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the lack of international approval for Moscow's Sputnik V jab.

40% Targeted proportion of world's population that leaders will aim to vaccinate by this year 70% Targeted proportion of world's population that leaders will aim to vaccinate by mid-2022

GLOBAL ECONOMY

As rising inflation, pushed by spiking energy prices, and supply chain bottlenecks weigh on a world economy still reeling from Covid-19-related disruptions, Group of 20 (G-20) leaders ruled out a hasty removal of national stimulus measures.

"We will continue to sustain the recovery, avoiding any premature withdrawal of support measures, while preserving financial stability and long-term fiscal sustainability and safeguarding against downside risks and negative spillovers," they said.

Regarding inflation, they said "central banks are monitoring current price dynamics closely" and "will act as needed to meet their mandates, including price stability, while looking through inflation pressures where they are transitory and remaining committed to clear communication of policy stances".

Finally, G-20 leaders pledged to "remain vigilant to the global challenges that are impacting on our economies, such as disruptions in supply chains, (and) monitor and address these issues as our economies recover".

DEVELOPMENT AID

Leaders set a new target of channelling US$100 billion (S$135 billion) towards the poorest nations, coming from a US$650 billion pot made available by the International Monetary Fund via a fresh issuance of its Special Drawing Rights.

The Rights are not a currency, but can be used by developing countries either as a reserve currency that stabilises the value of their domestic currency, or converted into stronger currencies to finance investments. For poorer countries, the interest is also to obtain hard currencies without having to pay substantial interest rates.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE