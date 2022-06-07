ST Explains: What a leadership challenge to Johnson entails

Q What will happen during the confidence vote?

A All 359 Conservative MPs can vote, so if Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets 180 votes, it will secure the majority he needs to survive in his post.

There is little formal indication of the extent of the rebellion against Mr Johnson. Not all of those who submitted letters did so publicly, while around two dozen have called for him to go or criticised him without confirming they had sent a letter.

Senior members of Mr Johnson's Cabinet have expressed their support for him.

The Institute for Government estimates that 160-170 lawmakers hold government roles in some capacity, and would usually be expected to resign if they wished to oppose the government on an issue of importance.

While some have already quit the government over the "partygate" scandal - in which Mr Johnson and members of his staff were found to have held alcohol-fuelled parties in Downing Street when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle Covid-19 - the confidence vote is run by Conservative lawmakers and the ballot is secret.

If Mr Johnson wins, he remains in office and cannot be challenged again for 12 months. If he loses, he must resign and is barred from standing in the leadership election that follows.

Q What happens if Mr Johnson wins the confidence vote?

A Although Mr Johnson would theoretically be safe in his job for a year, that rule could be changed.

Asked whether that timeframe could be shortened, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, Mr Graham Brady, said: "Technically, it's possible for rules to be changed, but the rule at present is that there will be a period of grace."

Even if Mr Johnson is protected from a new vote of confidence, a significant mutiny could make his leadership untenable.

Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May won a confidence vote in her leadership in December 2018, by 200 votes to 117, but the pressure on her to quit continued after she failed to deliver Britain's departure from the European Union on time and she announced her resignation less than six months later.

Q What would happen if Mr Johnson loses?

A If Mr Johnson loses, there will be a leadership contest and his replacement would become prime minister.

If several candidates come forward, a secret vote is held among Conservative MPs to whittle down the field. The candidate with the fewest votes is removed and another ballot among Conservative lawmakers is held. The process is repeated until two candidates remain, with votes typically held several days apart - on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The final two candidates are then put to a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership, with the winner named the new leader.

Voters need to have been party members for more than three months.

REUTERS