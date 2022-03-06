Western solidarity demonstrations demand end to Ukraine war

PARIS (AFP) - Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday (March 5) in cities from Paris to New York in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia's invasion.

Citizens worldwide have been horrified by Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack, which began on Feb 24 and appeared to be entering a new phase with escalating bombardment.

Around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France, according to interior ministry estimates.

In Paris itself, some 16,000 turned out.

"Despite the suffering, we are going to win, we are sure of it," said Ms Nataliya, a Franco-Ukrainian with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag draped over her shoulders, at the Paris protest.

She declined to give her full name because of concerns about the safety of her son in Ukraine. "We are proud of their courage, their determination," she added.

"We will be here every weekend, in Paris or elsewhere, until Putin leaves, withdraws his tanks," said Ms Aline Le Bail-Kremer, a member of Stand With Ukraine, one of the organisers of the protest.

One of the largest rallies to demand the withdrawal of Russia's troops from Ukraine on the invasion's 10th day was in Zurich, where organisers believed 40,000 people took part, Switzerland's ATS news agency reported.

Demonstrators in the largest Swiss city called for "peace now", while others carried signs saying: "Stop War" and "Peace".

Hundreds also turned out in London, including Ukrainians whose families were forced to flee Russian bombs.

"We need to keep on reminding everyone, we need to stay united to support our country," said Ms Olena Marcyniuk, 36, at a protest in central London's Trafalgar Square with her children aged 14 months and nine years.

"Maybe somehow (we can) get through to Russia as well that the world is for Ukraine and that it needs to start acting to stop the war."

Much of her family had fled, but her uncle stayed in Kyiv to "fight for the city", she said.