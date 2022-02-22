Western governments not rushing to impose all-out sanctions on Russia

LONDON - Governments worldwide have condemned the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (Feb 21) to recognise the "independence" of two self-proclaimed rebel enclaves in Ukraine, a move which may well herald a bigger Russian offensive against the Ukrainian state.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that Mr Putin's decision "directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy and is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".
French President Emmanuel Macron, who only a day beforehand led frantic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the showdown with Russia, was even blunter in his condemnation.
Vladimir Putin, said a statement from the French presidency, stands accused of acting on the basis of "rigid and paranoid" considerations.
By recognising the independence of the Ukrainian separatist territories - the French statement continued - Mr Putin "made a very clear choice to break his commitments" and "did not respect the word given" to President Emmanuel Macron.
And in unusual public criticism of one of the United Nations' veto-holding powers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the Russian move as "incompatible with the principles of the United Nations Charter."
But despite the outrage, Western governments are not rushing to impose all-out sanctions on Russia.
Thus, US President Biden will sign an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by US persons into the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" rebel regions of Ukraine, but he will not extend the prohibitions any further.
"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," explained White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
The European Union followed a similarly restrained pattern. "The Union" - said a statement from Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU's executive body, "will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," thereby indirectly confirming that the European response will be limited.
The chief reason why governments are acting so cautiously is that it is still not clear whether Russia's recognition of the rebel enclaves represents the peak of Moscow's actions against Ukraine, or whether Mr Putin - who now has an estimated 190,000 Russian troops massed at Ukraine's borders - sees this act as just the first step in a broader takeover of all Ukraine.
Imposing now all the sanctions Western governments have planned against Russia should the Russian military invade Ukraine could eliminate any incentive the Russian leader may have to avoid a broader military conflict, and deprive foreign governments of any further leverage in diplomatic contacts with Moscow.
Keeping the sanctions restricted to the enclaves, therefore, avoids burning all the diplomatic bridges with Russia.
Yet there is no question that Vladimir Putin's move is rapidly foreclosing opportunities for a negotiated solution to the current crisis.
The fact that Putin took such a controversial step days before a planned meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart Antony Blinken - and in the midst of speculation about a possible summit between the US and Russian presidents - is an indication that Moscow still believes it stands to gain more by enforcing its will on the ground rather than by arguing its case in diplomatic venues.
Mr Putin's move to recognise the separatist republics also blows wide apart the effort to implement the so-called Minsk accords, a set of agreements worked out in 2014 and 2015 that called for a ceasefire and for a series of political steps that would eventually lead to limited political autonomy for the rebel territories within Ukraine.
With Russia recognising the rebels as allegedly independent entities, the Minsk accords have clearly outlived their purpose, but inventing another diplomatic framework for discussions between Ukraine and Russia now looks highly unlikely.
And by ordering his troops into the rebel enclaves, Mr Putin has also given up any pretence that the conflict in Ukraine was just a domestic problem between the Ukrainian government and its Russian ethnic minority, with Russia itself acting as merely an 'honest broker'.
That claim was never very persuasive. But from now on, Russia is explicitly and officially a party to the conflict in Ukraine, so Moscow can no longer escape responsibility for developments.
And the justifications President Putin made while announcing the recognition of the rebel enclaves during a long and rambling televised speech to his nation on Monday also indicate that the Russian leader remains personally determined to end this crisis only when the whole of Ukraine is under his control.
Expect, therefore, further bloodshed.