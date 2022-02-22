Western governments not rushing to impose all-out sanctions on Russia

LONDON - Governments worldwide have condemned the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (Feb 21) to recognise the "independence" of two self-proclaimed rebel enclaves in Ukraine, a move which may well herald a bigger Russian offensive against the Ukrainian state.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that Mr Putin's decision "directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy and is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

French President Emmanuel Macron, who only a day beforehand led frantic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the showdown with Russia, was even blunter in his condemnation.

Vladimir Putin, said a statement from the French presidency, stands accused of acting on the basis of "rigid and paranoid" considerations.

By recognising the independence of the Ukrainian separatist territories - the French statement continued - Mr Putin "made a very clear choice to break his commitments" and "did not respect the word given" to President Emmanuel Macron.

And in unusual public criticism of one of the United Nations' veto-holding powers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the Russian move as "incompatible with the principles of the United Nations Charter."

But despite the outrage, Western governments are not rushing to impose all-out sanctions on Russia.

Thus, US President Biden will sign an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by US persons into the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" rebel regions of Ukraine, but he will not extend the prohibitions any further.

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," explained White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The European Union followed a similarly restrained pattern. "The Union" - said a statement from Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU's executive body, "will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," thereby indirectly confirming that the European response will be limited.

The chief reason why governments are acting so cautiously is that it is still not clear whether Russia's recognition of the rebel enclaves represents the peak of Moscow's actions against Ukraine, or whether Mr Putin - who now has an estimated 190,000 Russian troops massed at Ukraine's borders - sees this act as just the first step in a broader takeover of all Ukraine.

Imposing now all the sanctions Western governments have planned against Russia should the Russian military invade Ukraine could eliminate any incentive the Russian leader may have to avoid a broader military conflict, and deprive foreign governments of any further leverage in diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

Keeping the sanctions restricted to the enclaves, therefore, avoids burning all the diplomatic bridges with Russia.

Yet there is no question that Vladimir Putin's move is rapidly foreclosing opportunities for a negotiated solution to the current crisis.