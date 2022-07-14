Western Europe wilts as heatwave fuels wildfires

BORDEAUX • France and Britain were yesterday set to suffer soaring temperatures, with a heatwave in Western Europe fuelling wildfires across vast stretches of forestland.

Since Sunday, large parts of the Iberian Peninsula have seen temperatures surpassing 40 deg C - in Spain and Portugal, firefighters have battled wildfires.

In southern France since Tuesday, a wildfire has scorched 800ha of pine trees just south of Bordeaux, forcing 150 residents to evacuate their homes, the local fire department said.

And near the Dune of Pilat - Europe's tallest sand dune - another fire consumed about 180ha of old pine trees, the authorities said.

Firefighters were working through the night on the sandy terrain to "cut the head off the fire", an official said, adding that the blaze had been contained.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has urged all government ministers to be ready to deal with the consequences of the heatwave, which is forecast to last for up to 10 days.

"The heat affects people's health very quickly, especially that of the most vulnerable," her office said.

Heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say. And they are expected to become more intense.

"We do expect it to worsen," World Meteorological Organisation spokeswoman Clare Nullis said on Tuesday. "Accompanying this heat is drought," she said, adding that despite being early in the summer, "it's been a very bad season for the glaciers".

Last week, an avalanche triggered by the collapse of the Italian Alps' largest glacier due to unusually warm weather killed 11 people.

The high temperatures are expected to spread to other parts of Western and Central Europe.

Britain issued an amber alert - the second-highest of three levels - which indicates that the extreme heat will have a "high impact" on daily life and people. Temperatures are forecast to hit 35 deg C in Britain's south-east.

So far, its highest recorded temperature was on July 25, 2019 - reaching 38.7 deg C in eastern England. A climate official said the chances of a new record being set were increasing.

In Spain, temperatures were forecast to keep rising until today, with highs of up to 44 deg C expected in Guadalquivir valley in Seville in the south. In its eastern region of Extremadura, some 300 firefighters backed by 17 planes and helicopters battled a wildfire on Tuesday that ravaged 2,500ha.

The blaze, started by a lightning strike, "will probably last several days", a local official said.

Firefighters in neighbouring Portugal were combating a similar inferno, which has torched about 2,000ha of land in the central municipality of Ourem since last week.

With temperatures set to climb past 40 deg C, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa urged "a maximum of caution".

The current inferno is stirring memories of devastating wildfires in 2017, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people in Portugal.

Officials in the town of Sintra near Lisbon have closed a series of tourist attractions as a precaution.

