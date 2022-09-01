West mourns Gorbachev the peacemaker, Russia recalls his failures

LONDON - Mikhail Gorbachev was mourned in the West on Wednesday (Aug 31) as a towering statesman who helped to end the Cold War, but his death received a cool response in Russia, engaged in a war with Ukraine to regain some of the power it lost when he presided over the Soviet Union's collapse.

Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, died at the age of 91 in a Moscow hospital on Tuesday after two years of serious illness.

In six heady years between 1985 and 1991, he forged arms treaties with the United States, and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II and bring about the reunification of Germany.

But his internal reforms, combining economic and political liberalisation, helped weaken the Soviet Union (USSR) to the point where it fell apart - a moment that President Vladimir Putin once called the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe" of the 20th century.

US President Joe Biden called Gorbachev "a man of remarkable vision" and, like other Western leaders, emphasised the freedoms he introduced, which Putin has steadily eroded.

"As leader of the USSR, he worked with President (Ronald) Reagan to reduce our two countries' nuclear arsenals... After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms," Biden said.

"The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people."

It took Putin more than 15 hours to publish the text of a restrained condolence message in which he said Gorbachev had had a "huge impact on the course of world history" and "deeply understood that reforms were necessary" to tackle the problems of the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

However, it appeared that Gorbachev would be accorded the same honour as previous Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev - a funeral in the Hall of Columns of the House of Unions, within sight of the Kremlin.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday from 10am (3pm Singapore time) and be open to the public, and Gorbachev will then be buried at Moscow's central Novodevichy Cemetery alongside his wife Raisa, Russian news agencies cited a spokesman for his foundation as saying.

It was not clear whether Putin would attend.

'Man of peace'

French President Emmanuel Macron called Gorbachev "a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians".

German ex-chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up in communist-ruled East Germany, said she had feared that Gorbachev's Moscow would crush an uprising against communist rule in 1989, as it had done elsewhere in eastern Europe in previous decades.

"But... no tanks rolled, no shots were fired."