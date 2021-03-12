Websites offline after fire at French tech firm

PARIS • A fire at a French cloud services firm has disrupted millions of websites, knocking out the portals of government agencies, banks, shops and news websites and taking out a chunk of the .FR web space, according to Internet monitors.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday shortly after midnight at OVHcloud, destroyed one of four data centres in Strasbourg, in eastern France, and damaged another, the company said.

There was no immediate explanation provided for the blaze, which erupted just two days after the cloud computing firm kicked off plans for an initial public offering.

Europe's largest cloud services provider told clients including the French government, the Centre Pompidou and cryptocurrency exchange Deribit to activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze.

"Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire" in the affected data centre, founder and chairman Octave Klaba said on Twitter. He said the plan for the coming weeks would include rebuilding the centres' equipment and checking fibre optic connections.

Some 100 firefighters fought the blaze, with video images showing them dousing a smouldering, multi-storey building in the early morning.

Founded by Mr Klaba in 1999, OVHcloud competes against American giants Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud, which dominate the market.

"OVH is a pretty important hosting company on the Internet," said Mr Mike Prettejohn, who directs United Kingdom-based network security company Netcraft. He said the affected servers hosted 3.6 million websites, including niche government platforms in Britain and Poland.

REUTERS