Weather conditions spark wildfire worries in Portugal

A villager shouting for help as a wildfire approached a house at Casas da Ribeira village in Macao, central Portugal, on Sunday. Fires that swept the mountainous region for nearly 48 hours were under partial control yesterday, but adverse weather conditions are raising concern that the blazes will flare up again. Around 1,040 firefighters remain on the ground, backed by 332 firefighting vehicles and five airplanes, the authorities said yesterday, as the wildfire "is still 10 per cent active". The blazes in Portugal have forced evacuations and 31 people have been injured, mainly from smoke inhalation, the authorities added.