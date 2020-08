PARIS (REUTERS) - Paris police department said on Friday (Aug 28) that people doing outdoor exercises and cyclists will not have to wear face masks outdoors after the authorities made masks mandatory everywhere in Paris from Aug 28.

The police department said in a statement that children under the age of 11 would also not have to wear face masks.

France made compulsory the wearing of masks in Paris in order to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.

