After tax U-turn, Truss pledges to steer Britain through 'stormy days'

BIRMINGHAM, England – Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to steer Britain through “stormy days” and transform its economy, fighting to restore her authority over a party in revolt after a chaotic first month in office.

Addressing Conservative lawmakers and members at an annual conference overshadowed by internal bickering and confusion over policy, Ms Truss sought to reassure investors her plan would reignite growth and unite a divided country.

An early interruption from protesters appeared to fire her up and the audience.

"We gather at a vital time for the United Kingdom. These are stormy days," she said, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and the death of Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth.

“In these tough times, we need to step up. I’m determined to get Britain moving, to get us through the tempest and to put us on a stronger footing,” she said.

The conference, once expected to be Ms Truss’ crowning glory after she became prime minister on Sept 6, has turned into a personal nightmare after she announced a new economic policy that sparked a crisis of confidence among investors.

Her attempt to cut £45 billion (S$73 billion) of taxes and hike government borrowing has sent markets into a tailspin and left her party facing potential electoral collapse.

As she started to speak, two protesters held up a sign asking, “Who voted for this?”

Ms Truss paused her speech, as the protesters shouted slogans, including “Who voted for fracking?”

They were escorted away by security personnel as the crowd chanted, “Out! Out! Out!”.

Ms Truss laughed, and resumed: “Later on in my speech, my friends, I am going to talk about the anti-growth coalition. But I think they arrived at the hall a bit too early.

New approach

Ms Truss, elected by party members and not the broader electorate, was addressing the party faithful after she was forced to reverse plans to scrap the top rate of tax.

She acknowledged that change brings “disruption”.

“Cutting taxes is the right thing to do, morally and economically,” she said, adding that the scale of the challenge ahead was “immense”.

Her U-turn has emboldened sections of her party who are now likely to resist spending cuts as the government seeks ways to fund the overall fiscal programme. That risks not only the dilution of her "radical" agenda but also raising the prospect of an early election.

Having entered the conference hall to a standing ovation and the sound of M People's Moving On Up, Ms Truss told party members and lawmakers that she wanted to build a "new Britain for the new era".

"For too long, the political debate has been dominated by how we distribute a limited economic pie. Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice," she said. "That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle."