Weakened May meets EU leaders for Brexit help

BRUSSELS • British Prime Minister Theresa May met her 27 European counterparts in Brussels yesterday to find a way to make her unpopular Brexit deal palatable to her Parliament, less than 24 hours after surviving a no-confidence vote of Tory lawmakers.

Mrs May won the backing of 200 Conservative lawmakers, but 117 voted to oust her - and only after she had conceded she would step down before 2022 elections.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said yesterday the EU was prepared to accommodate Mrs May to find an exit deal that would sit well with her Parliament. But, he said, no changes could be made to the deal agreed between Mrs May's government and the bloc, which includes a "backstop" to prevent a border across Ireland, which is opposed by many British legislators.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS