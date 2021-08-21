We will not allow terrorists to threaten us, Nato tells new Afghan rulers

BRUSSELS • The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) foreign ministers yesterday warned the Taleban not to let Afghanistan become a breeding ground for terrorism, as it did two decades ago, prompting Western forces to intervene.

"For the last 20 years, we have successfully denied terrorists a safe haven in Afghanistan from which to instigate attacks," the alliance's foreign ministers said in a statement after a virtual crisis meeting. "We will not allow any terrorists to threaten us. We remain committed to fighting terrorism with determination, resolve, and in solidarity."

The ministers did not explicitly threaten the Taleban with military strikes, though, as Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg did at a news conference earlier in the week. "We have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from a distance if we see that terrorist groups again try to establish themselves and plan, organise attacks against Nato allies and their countries," Mr Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks yesterday, Mr Stoltenberg called it Nato's priority to get people out of Kabul and keep the airport running. "The situation remains difficult and unpredictable," he told reporters. "The main challenge we face is ensuring that people reach and enter Kabul airport."

More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taleban took over Afghanistan's capital, according to a Nato official, but thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, are still thronging the airport.

Meanwhile, the Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministers have urged the international community to unite in its response to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent it from escalating, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"The G-7 ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan from escalating," said Mr Raab's statement after a meeting of G-7 foreign ministers on Thursday. Britain currently holds the rotating leadership of the G-7, which also includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada.

"The crisis in Afghanistan requires an international response including intensive engagement on the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region: with the Afghans most affected, parties to the conflict, the United Nations Security Council, the G-20, international donors, and with Afghanistan's regional neighbours," the statement said.

