'We understand': Refugees pray for Ukraine at Bosnian pilgrimage site

MEDJUGORJE, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA (AFP) - Far from home, Ms Mariana Sova could only pray for Ukraine and an end to the war from a Catholic pilgrimage site in southern Bosnia where she had found safe haven from the fighting.

"I pray for my country because Russia is killing people there," said Ms Sova, whose husband had stayed behind in Ukraine to help with the war effort. "I want this to stop."

Ms Sova fled her home in western Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk after Russian missiles targeted a nearby airport.

Thousands of Ukrainian pilgrims visit the small Bosnian town of Medjugorje every year.

This time, however, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, Ms Sova and around 150 other Ukrainian women and children will be staying at the holy site in Bosnia for the foreseeable future.

The arrival of refugees in Bosnia marks a stark reversal for the once war-torn country, where a brutal conflict in the 1990s during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia forced around two million from their homes.

In the decades since the war's end, hundreds of thousands more have left Bosnia to escape economic stagnation and political dysfunction in the Balkan state.

But with conflict again erupting across Europe, Bosnians are preparing to open their doors to Ukraine's refugees.

"Several of us managed to accommodate a total of 150 people so far," said Mr Davor Ljubic, who heads Medjugorje's hotelier association.

Mr Ljubic said they were expecting the arrival of three or four more buses with some 200 people in the coming days.

"We went through something similar some 30 years ago and we understand how these people feel," said the owner of one home where 12 Ukrainians were staying.

Ukrainians are being welcomed "with a big heart and they can stay as long as they want," the man added, who requested anonymity. "As long as I have bread, they will have bread too."