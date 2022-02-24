We stand in solidarity with Ukraine: French, German and Polish ambassadors

SINGAPORE - On Thursday (Feb 24) Russia's President Putin took the decision to order an invasion of Ukraine. His decision is a blatant violation of international law. It violates Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In such a critical situation it is of key importance that the international community stands united by showing solidarity with Ukraine and by condemning Russia in no uncertain terms.

The invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked declaration of war, based on a historical narrative that is blatantly twisted. While Russia pretends to answer the call of the so-called self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, it is obvious since the annexation of Crimea that it is pursuing territorial goals with no regard for international law.

The invasion is also a serious blow to diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-lasting conflict in Eastern Ukraine peacefully. Since 2014 Germany and France, fully supported by all their European partners, have worked in the so-called Normandy format and all partners, with Poland in the capacity of current chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have focused on resolving the enduring bloodshed politically.

The past few weeks have seen intense diplomatic engagement by European leaders to avoid further escalation. By shedding the two Minsk Agreements, President Putin has run roughshod over those diplomatic efforts.

Singapore may be far away from Europe and Ukraine. However, the invasion of Ukraine is an attack on the foundations of the global world order that upholds the rights and sovereignty of all states and the rule of international law.

This system is and has always been at the core of Singapore's national interests. We are therefore united in our stance and fully share the Singapore government's appeal for respect of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

A system where might is right is detrimental to all and in particular to small states. Condemning this unprecedented attack is therefore essential for all of us. For it is clear that if such aggression that are contrary to fundamental principles of international law get a free pass and there are no reactions, this undermines the international order. It is important that we remain united in not giving in to Russia acting as a ruthless aggressor.

In response to Russia's recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk the European Union has adopted a comprehensive sanctions package against Russia. 555 individuals and 52 entities are now sanctioned in relation to the violations of Ukraine territorial integrity. This includes the freezing of assets, travel bans, and a prohibition to finance the Russian federation, its government and central bank.

In light of the latest developments even tougher sanctions will follow. We call upon partners across the globe to adopt similar responses. We need to jointly underline that treading key principles and most elementary rules of the international law has a high price. That must now be the joint message to Russia.