'We missed you': Dutch bars, cafes, museums to reopen

THE HAGUE (AFP) - The Netherlands will this week lift some of Europe's toughest Covid-19 restrictions with bars, restaurants and museums allowed to reopen their doors, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday (Jan 25).

Rutte said the move, which takes effect from Wednesday, was in response to "great tensions" with the catering and cultural sectors over a virtual lockdown imposed days before Christmas.

"The Netherlands has missed you," Rutte told a news conference.

"Today, we are taking a big step to further unlock the Netherlands. That feels contradictory while the contamination figures are going through the roof, and we have to be clear that we are taking a risk," he added.

Anger mounted after Dutch shops, gyms, hairdressers and sex workers were allowed to resume business on Jan 15, but other venues had to stay shut.

Cafes in several cities opened in defiance of the restrictions the weekend before last, while dozens of museums even opened as beauty salons for a day in protest.

Rutte said that the government was "consciously looking for the limits of what is possible, because of the great tensions and cries for help in recent days".

While new infections are running at around 60,000 a day, fuelled by the Omicron variant, intensive care admissions and deaths have been falling in the Netherlands.

Health Minister Ernst Kuipers warned that it was "not the flu" and the situation remained sensitive, with hospitalisations rising again this week after a long period of decline.

But he said relaxing the curbs was important.

"Living for longer with restrictive measures harms our health and our society," said Kuipers.