'We haven't slept for four nights,' says Ukrainian who fled shelling in Kyiv

When the sirens pierced the skies over Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and the shelling started, Ms Oleksandra Oliinykova and her sister knew they were no longer safe.

Along with their friend and pets, including four cats and three dogs, they got into their cars and started driving towards the border.

They have been on the road for four days, driving west, towards Hungary, in the hope of finding safe haven across the border. They are among thousands of terrified civilians who have boarded buses, trains and cars in Ukraine in recent days to flee the heavy bombardment and shelling that have upended their lives.

Long convoys of cars stretch for kilometres, crawling towards entry points into Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Traffic jams choke border checkpoints, causing anxious delays for those scrambling for safety, including many children and women like Ms Oliinykova.

"We are very confused and scared," she said in a phone conversation with The Straits Times late on Monday night. She was then still driving and was just a few kilometres from the Ukraine-Hungary crossing.

"We haven't slept for four nights. We just fled with our documents, our pets and bare belongings. I took an extra pair of shoes, that's all. The bomb shelters in Kyiv were too packed for us and our pets, so we decided to leave."

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, which has described the massive outflow as a fast-growing refugee emergency.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council on Monday that more than 520,000 refugees have fled Ukraine, a number he said "has been rising exponentially, hour after hour".

As the fighting intensifies in Ukraine, families are being torn apart. Some have fled but others are left behind, including male citizens between the ages of 18 and 60 who have been prohibited from leaving the country so they can help fight the Russians. Those fleeing are largely women, children and the elderly.

Ukraine's comedian-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky's rallying call to his people to defend the country is inspiring youth, including Kyiv resident and IT professional Alex Shevchenko. He is helping refugees leave the country safely, using social media and other tech platforms that he is manning from his home to guide them.

"There's a huge social media movement in Ukraine," he told ST in a phone interview. "Through our IT expertise, we can launch campaigns and help one another out."

There is a glimmer of hope for the Ukrainian refugees. Several countries in Europe are welcoming them, offering food and shelter, a touch of comfort for thousands who have been rendered homeless overnight.

While a majority of Ukrainians have poured into Poland, other countries like Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova are also opening their doors to them. Apart from Eastern European nations, countries in Scandinavia like Denmark, too, have said they will take them in.

Europe's hospitable response to the Ukrainians has refugee advocates questioning what they see as a double standard in asylum policies, which they say lack consistency. They believe a more cohesive policy is needed that will be more inclusive towards all migrants, including those from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa.

In any war, it is the innocent who are caught in the crossfire and experience the anguish of separation and violence. For those on the road, like Ms Oliinykova and her two companions, it is a long way from home. The road ahead is unknown and fraught with uncertainty. As the conflict drags on, the return to normalcy will seem even more arduous for those dislodged.

"I don't want to call myself a refugee," said Ms Oliinykova. "I am not abandoning my country. I miss my home and I hope it will still be there when I return."