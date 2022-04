Surrounded by his family in Binjai, North Sumatra, Mr Iskandar feels grateful to be home. Only weeks ago, he thought he would die as he took shelter from Russian shelling in a bunker in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

Chernihiv - home to around 280,000 people - was one of the first targets for Russian troops invading Ukraine from Belarus, as they moved swiftly to close in on the capital Kyiv, some 144km to the south.