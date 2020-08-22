Huge waves crashing against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, yesterday as Storm Ellen brought high winds to Britain and Ireland. Weather warnings were in place across the country, with flood alerts for coastal counties. Transport services were disrupted, several areas experienced power cuts, and gusts of up to 135kmh forced the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge, a major motorway suspension bridge, the BBC reported. Four people have died as a result of the storm, according to local media reports. The wild weather is expected to ease up by tomorrow.
Waves of wild weather
Published49 min ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2020, with the headline 'Waves of wild weather'. Print Edition | Subscribe