Waves of wild weather

Huge waves crashing against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, yesterday as Storm Ellen brought high winds to Britain and Ireland. Weather warnings were in place across the country, with flood alerts for coastal counties. Transport services were disrupted, several areas experienced power cuts, and gusts of up to 135kmh forced the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge, a major motorway suspension bridge, the BBC reported. Four people have died as a result of the storm, according to local media reports. The wild weather is expected to ease up by tomorrow.