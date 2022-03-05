Water, power, heating cut off for 400,000 in southern port city

KYIV • Russian forces tightened their grip on Ukraine's south yesterday, encircling the port city of Mariupol and subjecting it to intense strikes that cut off water, power and heating for its 400,000 inhabitants.

Video posted on Twitter from Mariupol, and verified by Reuters, showed parked vehicles burning while non-stop firing reverberated around surrounding apartment blocks.

Mariupol's Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told BBC radio that its humanitarian situation was "terrible", after 40 hours of continuous shelling, including on schools and hospitals.

The bombardment comes after Russian troops took over the southern port of Kherson, the only Ukrainian city to fall so far, in an apparent bid to capture Ukraine's entire Black Sea coast and potentially cut off the country from world shipping. The coastal corridor along the Sea of Azov links Russia's forces in Crimea to those in south-eastern Ukraine.

Residents in the Black Sea shipbuilding city of Mykolayiv were told not to panic yesterday after the local authorities reported Russian troops had entered. Mr Oleksiy Arestovych, military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the Russian advance there had been halted.

"We can feel cautious optimism about the future prospects of the enemy offensive - I think that it will be stopped in other areas also," he said.

The mayor of the southern town of Energodar, about 550km south-east of Kyiv, said fierce fighting and "continuous enemy shelling" had caused casualties in the area.

Heavy shelling continued in the north-east, another major axis of the Russian attack, with the cities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv still holding out after eight days of continuous military assault.

Emergency services in the eastern Chernihiv region said on Thursday that 33 bodies had been pulled from the rubble of a Russian air strike. Earlier, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said at least nine people had been killed in an air strike that hit homes and two schools.

Meanwhile, the authorities said residential parts of Kharkiv have also come under indiscriminate shelling, which the United Nations prosecutors at The Hague are investigating as a possible war crime.

Up to a dozen explosions were heard in downtown Kyiv yesterday morning and air raid sirens wailed, in an apparent sign Russian missile strikes on and around the capital were intensifying. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

While no major assault has been launched on Kyiv yet, the capital has been shelled and Russian forces unleashed fierce firepower to try to break resistance in the nearby town of Borodyanka. Drone footage from the town to the north-west of Kyiv on Thursday showed flattened houses and a badly damaged apartment block, with some homes charred and still on fire. Burned out military vehicles littered a main road.

In Kyiv's Borshchahivka neighbourhood, about 18km west of the centre, the twisted metal remnants of a missile, which Ukrainian air defences apparently downed overnight, lay in the middle of a street a few metres from a bus station.

Russia's main attack force has stalled for days in a miles-long convoy on a highway to the north of Kyiv. In Washington, a United States defence official said Russian forces were still 25km from Kyiv's city centre.

The UN human rights office said yesterday it had confirmed 331 civilians had been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began, adding that the real toll was likely much higher.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG