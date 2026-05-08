Water levels on river Rhine in Germany rising after rain but vessels still part loaded

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A canoer paddles next to a cargo ship at low water levels in the Rhine river in Cologne, Germany, August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

HAMBURG, May 8 - Rain has raised water levels on the river Rhine in Germany enabling vessels to sail with more cargo after shallow water hindered shipping this week, but sailings with full loads are still not possible, commodity traders said on Friday.

Dry weather in April and early May meant the river became too shallow for vessels to sail fully loaded, with some sailing half full or less.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners. It also means loads must be spread among several vessels sailing part loaded, also increasing costs.

Rain in past days means water levels have risen and vessels are generally able to sail about 60% to 70% full, traders said.

Shallow water continues to hinder shipping on some northern river sections including around Duisburg and Cologne and at the chokepoint of Kaub.

But water at Kaub could return to levels allowing full loads early next week as recent rain drains into the river, they said.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, ores, chemicals, coal and oil products, including heating oil.

German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in summer 2022 after a drought led to unusually low water levels on the river. REUTERS