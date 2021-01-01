Warm shisha pipes a giveaway of Covid-19 rules breach in London

LONDON (REUTERS) - Police in London burst in on about 50 people smoking shisha pipes, watching football and playing loud music inside a cafe, a major breach of strict Covid-19 regulations banning any kind of socialising between people from different households.

The group fled when the police arrived, but officers who searched the venue in Wembley, northwest London, found 21 shisha pipes lit and still warm, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday (Jan 1). The incident took place on Tuesday.

The owner of the shisha cafe faces a potential fine of 10,000 pounds (S$18,080).

"I completely appreciate that 2020 has been a tough year for many of us, but now is not the time for people to start getting relaxed about the rules that have been put in place to help slow and reduce the spread of this virus," said Mr Louis Smith, police commander in the area.

Coronavirus infection rates are soaring in London, where a new variant of Covid-19 that is even more contagious is prevalent. Hospitals are reporting severe strain on their intensive care units.

Some 44.1 million people were ordered to live under the strictest Covid-19 restrictions from Thursday to counter the new variant of the virus.

In those areas, hospitality venues and non-essential shops are closed and households cannot mix.

Secondary schools would delay and stagger their reopening after Christmas to enable testing to be implemented, while some primary schools in the worst-hit areas will not open to all pupils.

Britain has suffered one of the highest death tolls in Europe and the deepest economic contraction from the pandemic, spending much of 2020 in varying levels of lockdown to prevent its hospitals from being overwhelmed.

As of Friday afternoon, the United Kingdom has reported a cumulative 2,496,231 Covid-19 cases, with 73,622 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.