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Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says

MOSCOW, July 24 - A warehouse of leading Russian online retailer Wildberries in the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Friday.

Three people were injured, he added. Wildberries said that operations at two of its logistics sites in the region had been halted. It also said that staff at its warehouse in Crimea had been evacuated.

A Reuters video from the scene of the attack showed two giant plumes of black smoke rising over the area. Five Wildberries warehouses, accounting for about 10% of the company's logistics capacity, have been attacked since July 18.

Wildberries said that none of its stuff had been hurt in the latest attack. Eight people were killed in the July 18 attacks on logistics hubs in the cities of Kotovsk and Elektrostal.

Kyiv said the company is part of infrastructure that supports the Russian military. Russia denied that the company, which is at the centre of the country's consumer economy, handles any military supplies.

Together with smaller rivals, Wildberries and top competitor Ozon sell goods and services worth the equivalent of 8.5% of Russia's gross domestic product and employ 4 million people, or more than 5% of the country's workforce. REUTERS