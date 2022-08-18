War with Russia entering new phase, says Ukraine foreign minister

The Ukraine war is entering a new phase, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba yesterday, with pressure building as Kyiv plots a counter-offensive to retake territory lost to Russia even as Moscow plans advances of its own.

"When we speak about the broader theatre of war, we are in a kind of equilibrium. We won a number of battles in the initial phase of the war. Then the Russians won a number of battles in the second phase of the war, taking under control some important cities in Donetsk and Luhansk province," Mr Kuleba said in response to a question by The Straits Times during a group interview yesterday.

The war - which broke out when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 - is now entering its third phase, said Mr Kuleba, with Russia planning its offensives in the east and Ukraine planning counter-offensives, reportedly in the south.

"So there is this moment of mounting pressure about the direction in which the situation will evolve and we will see in the coming weeks how the situation develops. I cannot say that everything is quiet on the frontline. Fighting takes place every day, but no big battle has started yet," he said.

Mr Kuleba also underlined that the field of combat in Ukraine was not just limited to the south and east of the country.

"The real scourge of this war is the Russian guided missiles that are being used to target objects all across Ukraine. For example, if you go to bed in western Ukraine thousands of kilometres away from the frontline, there is no guarantee that you will wake up in the morning because Russia may hit your city with a guided missile at night. They don't care about geography, this is not a local war. Literally, they use missiles in the most inhumane way."

The exact number of soldiers killed fighting for Ukraine or Russia is a closely guarded secret. But last month, CIA director William Burns said Russia had suffered around 60,000 casualties - including 15,000 troops killed in action - while Ukraine reportedly was seeing up to 100 soldiers killed each day during fierce fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

The minister declined to indicate which direction a Ukrainian counter-offensive would take, but underlined that Ukraine was "free to decide which part of it has to be liberated first".

Mr Kuleba said that foreign pledges of weapons to Ukraine - including US$9.8 billion (S$13.55 billion) from the United States alone - for the war were appreciated but underwhelming, pointing out that the country had 2,000km of frontline with Russia, of which 1,300km was the frontline of active combat engagement.

"Now you can imagine how many weapons you need to keep such (a long) frontline under control. ," he said .

Mr Kuleba added that Ukraine is not using and will not be using heavy western weapons against targets in Russian territory. The clarification came in the wake of massive explosions hitting Russian military infrastructure in the Crimean region in recent days, far from the frontline.

Mr Kuleba indicated that the path to diplomacy to end the conflict was not entirely closed, but asserted that the country sees diplomacy differently from Russia.

A deal facilitating life-saving shipments of grain and other agricultural products via the Black Sea may be a sign that Russia and Ukraine can indeed come to a consensus on some things amid the war. Mr Kuleba indicated that 450,000 tonnes of grain, corn and other produce had been shipped since the agreement on July 22.

"Our plan is to ship three million tonnes of agricultural products per month, and if Russia does not violate this agreement... we will be able to do it.

"Our grain, badly needed in many parts of the world, is going to various countries... our main consumers are in Africa and in Asia, so again we are 100 per cent committed to the functioning of this grain corridor," he said.