Explosions rock southern city of Mykolaiv as war's toll rises

KYIV • Blasts shook Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv yesterday as Russia's artillery helped grind out gains in the east, after a week when the civilian death toll from Russian missile strikes climbed in urban centres well behind the front line.

"There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!" Mr Oleksandr Senkevych, mayor of the Mykolaiv region which borders the vital Black Sea port of Odesa, wrote on the Telegram messaging app as air raid sirens sounded.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear, although Russia later said it had hit army command posts in the area. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Kyiv says Moscow has intensified missile attacks on cities far from the main battlefields in Ukraine's east and that it deliberately hit civilian sites.

On Friday, a missile slammed into an apartment block near Odesa. The authorities said at least 21 people were killed. A shopping mall was hit last Monday in the central city of Kremenchuk, leaving at least 19 people dead.

Ukrainian troops on the eastern front lines have described intense artillery barrages that have pummelled residential areas.

Russia says it has targeted military sites and denies aiming at civilians. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "Russian armed forces do not work with civilian targets".

The Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valery Gerasimov, inspected Russian troops involved in what Moscow calls its "special military operation", Russia's defence ministry said, although it was not clear if he was in Ukraine.

The inspection follows slow but steady gains by Russian forces with the help of relentless artillery fire in eastern Ukraine, a focus for Moscow after it narrowed its broader war goals of toppling the government following fierce Ukrainian resistance.

"Definitely they are trying to demoralise us. Maybe some people are affected by that, but for us it only brings more hatred and determination," said a soldier returning from Lysychansk, Ukraine's last bastion in Luhansk province.

Russia is seeking to drive Ukrainian forces out of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in the industrialised eastern Donbas region where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

Russia's state news agency Tass quoted a source close to Russia-backed forces in Luhansk as saying that Ukraine's last forces in Lysychansk were under intense attack. "They will be defeated in the near future if they do not surrender," the source said.

Spokesman for the separatist forces Andrei Marotchko said they had "completely" encircled Lysychansk. "Today the Luhansk popular militia and Russian forces occupied the last strategic heights, which allows us to confirm that Lysychansk is completely encircled," he said.

Ukraine's army said fighting rages in the city, but it had not been encircled. It was not possible to independently verify the reports.

Last month, Russian forces seized Sievierodonetsk, a major city in Luhansk located next to Lysychansk, after some of the heaviest fighting of the four-month-old war that pounded whole districts into rubble. Other settlements now face similar bombardment.

Ukraine has appealed for more weapons from the West, saying its forces are heavily outgunned by the Russian military.

But despite being battered in the east, Ukrainian forces have made some advances elsewhere, including forcing Russian troops to withdraw from Snake Island, a Black Sea outcrop about 140km south-east of Odesa that Moscow captured at the start of the war.

Russia had used Snake Island to impose a blockade on Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters and a major producer of seed for vegetable oils. The disruptions fuelled a surge in global grain and food prices.

Russia, also a big grain producer, denies it has caused the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for hurting its exports.

