War in Ukraine

Russian forces move to encircle Kyiv, Mariupol

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Russian forces closed in on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and their bombardment continued to devastate cities like Mariupol yesterday, where the civilian death toll has surpassed 1,500.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the conflict, and 500 to 600 Russian troops had surrendered to his forces on Friday alone.

Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered two of the country's top spies to be detained under house arrest for allegedly providing him with false information about the prospects of a quick military victory in Ukraine.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 13, 2022, with the headline Russian forces move to encircle Kyiv, Mariupol. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top