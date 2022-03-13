Russian forces move to encircle Kyiv, Mariupol

Russian forces closed in on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and their bombardment continued to devastate cities like Mariupol yesterday, where the civilian death toll has surpassed 1,500.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the conflict, and 500 to 600 Russian troops had surrendered to his forces on Friday alone.

Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered two of the country's top spies to be detained under house arrest for allegedly providing him with false information about the prospects of a quick military victory in Ukraine.