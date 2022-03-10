War forces Kyiv mums to raise kids deep underground

KYIV • The Ukrainian families who spend their nights sheltering from the threat of Russian bombs in metro stations are adapting to life underground - and so are their children.

Many of Kyiv's fathers have joined the army or Territorial Defence Forces, leaving thousands of women to raise young children alone, and some of them spend their nights more than 70m under the city's streets.

Already, some new lives have begun under the metro system's dull fluorescent lights in the concrete tunnels of some of the deepest stations in the world, designed during the Cold War to double as bomb shelters.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, over the last weekend - the second weekend since the Russian invasion began - 81 babies were born in Kyiv's bunkers and makeshift bomb shelters, five of them in metro stations.

While the newborns were transferred to hospitals, as night falls and citizens gather in the Dorohozhychi metro stop to sleep in its corridors, young children run and scream among them.

Ms Taria Blazhevych pulls hyperactive three-year-old Denis back from the edge of a platform as he cheerfully peers down at the live third rail while his brother Anton, five, sprints in circles.

The 27-year-old, a quality assurance engineer at an IT firm, puts a brave face on the situation, smiling as she doles out glazed donuts to the children. They seem very cheerful tonight, improvising rough-and-tumble games with their new underground playmates, but do they ever cry?

"Now? No," Ms Blazhevych told Agence France-Presse. "They were crying when their father went to the military."

The boys' father told them that he was going to be a soldier - "to save us from the Russian invasion" - but his Territorial Defence Forces unit has been folded into the main military, and he is now off to the front.

"I tell them that all will be good, that their father will come back for them, but they understand that someone could kill him or shoot him," she said.

She is relieved that they do not know what a close call they had on March 1, when their neighbourhood was bombed.

The above-ground entrance to the Dorohozhychi metro stop lies in the shadow of Kyiv's television tower, which was targeted by two Russian missiles in a rare city centre strike.