Wales on trade mission to Singapore

On Oct 16, 2019, a delegation of nine businesses arrived in Singapore as part of a three-day trade mission from Wales.

The trade mission businesses are examples of what Wales has to offer from across the energy, technology, creative and manufacturing sectors.

Commenting on the mission, Welsh Government Minister for International Relations, Eluned Morgan, said: “We’re very proud to be supporting this delegation of nine dynamic Welsh companies on a trade mission to Singapore. These businesses are a true testament to the quality and strength of the thriving industries we have here in Wales, and the trade mission will provide an important platform for them to further develop and establish new relationships with Singaporean companies.

“Singapore is an important trade partner of Wales, and a fast-growing market which offers positive prospects for Welsh exporters across a variety of sectors, ranging from energy and technology, through to creative and manufacturing.

“Strengthening ties between our two nations is an important element of our ongoing efforts to sell Wales to the world and help Welsh companies to succeed and grow in international markets. As we prepare to embark on this trade mission, our message to Singapore is that Wales is very much open for business and ready to explore new opportunities.”

The businesses were hosted at the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore and received by Alex McKenzie, British Deputy High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore. They attended a number of meetings and a reception at the Singapore Cricket Club, as well as arranged one-to-one meetings while the mission has been in progress.

Strengthening ties

Singapore is a significant Welsh export market, and one of the UK's biggest trade partners in the ASEAN (Association of South-east Asian Nations) region. Last year, the UK Department of International Trade estimated that Britain now has almost 25,000 businesses exporting to the ASEAN-4 nations alone (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam), and is the second-biggest European investor in the whole region.

Around 4,000 companies from Wales and the rest of the UK have a presence in Singapore, employing more than 50,000 people.

Important cultural links have also been fostered between Wales and Singapore. The St David’s Society of Singapore was founded in 1948 to give the city’s Welsh community a permanent focus. The association remains active today, welcoming people of all nationalities with an interest in Welsh culture in South-east Asia.

The delegation

The Welsh businesses on the trade mission include:

Atticus Digital: Creative agency specialising in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR)

BCB International: Manufacturer of specialist protective equipment

CSCM Group: Experts in delivering and promoting smart city programmes

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques: World leaders in gas weld purging techniques

Markes International: Specialist manufacturer of instrumentation for the detection of trace-level volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds

MMEngineering: Engineering company specialising in high quality blast and flood defence solutions

Reid Lifting: Leading designer and manufacturer of innovative lifting frames and systems

Secure Sensor Innovative Design: Solutions provider specialising in sensors that monitor the environment in homes, offices and other premises

Teddington Engineered Solutions: Specialists in the design and manufacture of bellows and expansion joints

For more information on the trade mission, including details about the businesses in attendance and how to get in touch, visit https://tradeandinvest.wales/malaysia-singapore