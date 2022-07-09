Voters in Tory heartlands divided on Boris Johnson's fate

TONBRIDGE, United Kingdom (AFP) - In the Conservative heartland of Kent, retiree Mike Studholme says Prime Minister Boris Johnson was his own worst enemy - and thinks a woman in the mould of Margaret Thatcher should take over.

"He brought it down on himself," the 67-year-old told AFP in Tonbridge, a market town in the leafy county which sits southeast of London, facing France.

"I think he'd made too many errors in judgment," said the lifelong Tory, standing in the shadow of Tonbridge's ruined medieval castle.

"And now he's resigned, he should just go," Mr Studholme added, reflecting opposition to Mr Johnson's plan to stay in office until the Conservatives elect a new leader.

Mr Johnson announced his resignation as party chief on Thursday (July 7), after a Cabinet uprising over scandals culminating in his appointment of an ally with a history of sexual assault allegations to a senior role.

Another Tory supporter, who asked to remain anonymous, agreed that the prime minister "deserves it", pointing to the "Partygate" scandal over lockdown-breaking revelry in Downing Street.

"You can't make the laws and then break the laws, you can't lie... Boris to me has been taking a leaf out of Donald Trump's book," she said.

Another lifelong Tory, Lorraine Eastmead, 62, was more forgiving, saying she "wasn't pleased" by senior ministers forcing Mr Johnson out.

"I think he made some mistakes but they all do... he's done so much for us, on the world stage," said the care home manager.

She added the 58-year-old Johnson should stick around until a new Conservative leader is in place.

"We need some sort of continuity, at least so he can do a decent handover, like in any job."

Tonbridge is represented in parliament by Conservative Tom Tugendhat, 49, who became the second MP to announce their intention to run in the leadership race.

An army reservist who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Mr Tugendhat chairs the foreign affairs committee in the House of Commons, and has long been a thorn in Mr Johnson's side.