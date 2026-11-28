Vote in Spain may oust a hero of the global left
Jason Horowitz
- Spain’s Nov 29 election is a test of Pedro Sanchez’s left-wing rule and Europe’s far-right rise. Polls suggest a conservative People’s Party and Vox coalition may replace him.
- Sanchez has won praise for migrants, green energy and welfare, but faces scandals, blackouts, migration pressure and anger over Catalan amnesties. He has tried to win moderates with tax and wage pledges.
- Vox wants tougher migration rules, less EU influence and cuts to abortion and feminist support. Critics fear rights losses, while supporters back Sanchez for pensions and social benefits.
AI generated
MADRID – In his eight years as Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez has gained international renown among left-wing voters for his welcoming position toward migrants, his pivot to renewable energy and his criticisms of Big Tech companies, the Israeli government and US President Donald Trump, all as the national economy boomed.
That reputation may count for little in Spain’s national elections on Nov 29, which are essentially a referendum on Sanchez and which seem likely to remove him from power. Polls have consistently forecast that he will be replaced by a coalition of the mainstream conservative People’s Party and a far-right ally, Vox. That would mark the return of far-right nationalists to the Spanish government for the first time since Francisco Franco’s dictatorship ended in 1975.