Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez (middle), with supporters in Madrid on Nov 27 at the final campaign rally for the general election.

MADRID – In his eight years as Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez has gained international renown among left-wing voters for his welcoming position toward migrants, his pivot to renewable energy and his criticisms of Big Tech companies, the Israeli government and US President Donald Trump, all as the national economy boomed.

That reputation may count for little in Spain’s national elections on Nov 29, which are essentially a referendum on Sanchez and which seem likely to remove him from power. Polls have consistently forecast that he will be replaced by a coalition of the mainstream conservative People’s Party and a far-right ally, Vox. That would mark the return of far-right nationalists to the Spanish government for the first time since Francisco Franco’s dictatorship ended in 1975.