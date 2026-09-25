Volkswagen recalls three million vehicles worldwide over steering risk
- Volkswagen is recalling over three million vehicles worldwide due to a potential steering risk caused by corrosion that may fracture a bolt.
- Affected models include VW Tiguan, Touran, Golf, Caddy, around 700,000 Audi vehicles, and Seat Ateca and Tarraco models.
- Volkswagen stated no injuries have occurred and drivers can keep using their cars until they get the bolt replaced at dealers.
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BERLIN - German automobile giant Volkswagen confirmed on Sept 25 a recall of over three million vehicles worldwide over what the German transport authority KBA said was a potential steering risk.
The affected models include VW’s Tiguan, Touran, Golf and Caddy vehicles built between 2013 and 2024, and around 700,000 Audi models built from 2017 to 2024, the KBA said in brief statements this week.
The Handelsblatt newspaper later reported on Sept 25 that Seat and Skoda models were also swept up in the recall.
Corrosion could cause a bolt to fracture, leading to steering failure, though no such incidents have been reported, the KBA said.
“A corrosion problem” was discovered in quality control checks of the vehicles, a Volkswagen spokesman told AFP.
“We’re now recalling the affected vehicles as a precautionary measure, and there have been no human injuries,” he said, adding that drivers could continue to use the vehicles until obtaining a dealer appointment for bolt replacements.
A Seat spokesman told AFP that it was recalling 224,000 Ateca and Tarraco models built between 2016 and 2026 worldwide because of the issue.
AFP has contacted a Skoda spokesman for comment. AFP