Volkswagen emissions manipulation also extended to petrol cars

A Volkswagen logo is seen in front of the main building of its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, on May 19, 2017.
A Volkswagen logo is seen in front of the main building of its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, on May 19, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

FRANKFURT (REUTERS) - Volkswagen engineers have told investigators that certain petrol engines in VW, Audi and Porsche vehicles can be used to manipulate emissions tests, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag said on Sunday (Sept 2).

A spokesman for Volkswagen - the parent company of Audi and Porsche - said VW would not comment on an ongoing investigation, adding that the company in recent months had held intensive talks with the Federal Motor Transport Authority.

"There are no new circumstances here," he said.

Gearboxes and software could be manipulated so that vehicles show lower levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and fuel consumption, Bild said, citing internal documents and witnesses statements.

The news, if confirmed, could add a new dimension to VW's emissions scandal, which has cost the carmaker 27 billion euros (S$43 billion) in penalties and fines for systematic manipulation of diesel-powered cars to mask excessive pollution levels.

In Europe, vehicles are taxed according to their levels of polluting CO2 emissions.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!