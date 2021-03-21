Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital following weeks of quakes

COPENHAGEN • A volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.

The eruption on Friday occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, located around 30km south-west of the capital.

Some four hours after the initial eruption at 2045 GMT (4.45am Singapore time yesterday) - the first on the peninsula since the 12th century - lava covered about 1 sq km, an area equivalent to nearly 200 football fields.

"I can see the glowing red sky from my window," said Ms Rannveig Gudmundsdottir, a resident in the town of Grindavik, only 8km from the eruption. "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there."

More than 40,000 quakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000 to 3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014.

The eruption posed no immediate danger to people in Grindavik or to critical infrastructure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which classified the eruption as small.

Residents in Thorlakshofn, a town east of the eruption site, were told to stay indoors to avoid exposure to volcanic gases, said the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management. The wind was blowing from the west.

Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite directions.

The source of the eruption is a large body of molten rock, known as magma, which has pushed its way to the surface over the past weeks, instigating the earthquakes.

The number of quakes had slowed down in recent days, however, leading geologists to say that an eruption would be less likely.

Reykjavik's international Keflavik airport was not closed following the eruption, but each airline had to decide for themselves if it wants to fly or not, IMO said. Arrivals and departures on the airport's website showed no disruptions.

